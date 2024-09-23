Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 19,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

UNP stock opened at $245.39 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.99.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

