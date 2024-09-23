Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,029 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $54,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

