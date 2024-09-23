Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 808,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $52,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 340,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,029.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 222,196 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

