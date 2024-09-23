Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of nVent Electric worth $128,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $70.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.