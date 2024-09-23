Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 946 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $267.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

