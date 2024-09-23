Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $126,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

