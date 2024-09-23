Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 51,142 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.