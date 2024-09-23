Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 156,645 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 801,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $32.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

