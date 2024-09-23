Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $131.37 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,507,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $131,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,125.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OFG stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.99.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

