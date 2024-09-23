Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,938 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 52,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.09 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

