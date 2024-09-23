Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $100.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.25.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

