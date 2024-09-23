Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $393.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $393.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

