Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 8,108 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.89.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

