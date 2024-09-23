Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CHD opened at $103.40 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

