11,113 Shares in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $2,196,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $37,539,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Insider Transactions at NCR Voyix

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric Schoch bought 21,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYX opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.63. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VYX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.