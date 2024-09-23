Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 24,068 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,079,000 after acquiring an additional 160,632 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after buying an additional 637,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 172,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $7,486,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.