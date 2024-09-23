American Century Companies Inc. Sells 8,088 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.18% of Amerant Bancorp worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,498,000 after acquiring an additional 267,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.00. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMTB

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.