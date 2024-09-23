Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190,783 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $95.41 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

