Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

