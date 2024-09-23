Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $238.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $241.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

