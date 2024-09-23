Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,082,559 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 19,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.