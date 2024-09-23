Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $19.85 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,091 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $19,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 325.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 4.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

