Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Yum China worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

