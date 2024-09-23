Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 806,800 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 546.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 954,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $18,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.67 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.