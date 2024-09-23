West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.30% of West Fraser Timber worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFG opened at $95.11 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -77.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

