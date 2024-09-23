Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 24,680 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of CLF opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

