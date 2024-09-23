Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,692,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after buying an additional 506,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

