Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of European Wax Center worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,279,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after buying an additional 77,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $428.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.27 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

