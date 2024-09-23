Eos Management L.P. Acquires 10,147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eos Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $191.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.