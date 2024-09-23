Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $191.60 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

