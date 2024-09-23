ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $302,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $191.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

