Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $191.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $182.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

