Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

AMZN opened at $191.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

