Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.