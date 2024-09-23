Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

About Citizens

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.