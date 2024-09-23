Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.64.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
