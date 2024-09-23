StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

OpGen stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,827.76% and a negative net margin of 1,140.36%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

About OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

