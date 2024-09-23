Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Down 2.3 %

CHEK opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

