Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Down 2.3 %
CHEK opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.63.
Check-Cap Company Profile
