SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($84.03) earnings per share.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

