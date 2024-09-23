IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 134.37% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

