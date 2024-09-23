Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.29 million, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

