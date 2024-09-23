StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $36.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 62.40%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor comprises approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

