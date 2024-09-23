StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $36.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 62.40%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
