Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.14. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

