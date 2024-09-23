StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 2.1 %

KTCC opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.