StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 2.1 %
KTCC opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.50 and a beta of 1.51.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
