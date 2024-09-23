3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,328.00

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,328 ($43.96) and last traded at GBX 3,328 ($43.96), with a volume of 136025563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,303 ($43.63).

III has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($42.88) to GBX 3,192 ($42.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.20) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,148 ($41.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,098.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,943.96.

In other news, insider Peter McKellar bought 542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,113 ($41.12) per share, with a total value of £16,872.46 ($22,288.59). Also, insider Jasi Halai purchased 770 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($39.89) per share, for a total transaction of £23,254 ($30,718.63). Insiders acquired 1,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.04% of the company's stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

