HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.37.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 113.6% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $3,720,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

