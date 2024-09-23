S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
S&W Seed Company Profile
