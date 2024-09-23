Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.68 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of DD stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

