Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 910,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $113.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $114.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

