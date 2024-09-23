Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after purchasing an additional 431,600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 364,242 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 596,748 shares of company stock valued at $61,010,053. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $109.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 273.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $111.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

