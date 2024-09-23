Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 408 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

